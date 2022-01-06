Wanchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $116.95 million and $4.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00220927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.87 or 0.00493671 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.