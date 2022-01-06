WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WANdisco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get WANdisco alerts:

Shares of WANSF opened at $5.36 on Thursday. WANdisco has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.