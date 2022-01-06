Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Truist boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,920,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

