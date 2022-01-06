Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.