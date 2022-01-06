Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 10140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Watkin Jones from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 277.40 ($3.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 249.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.87. The firm has a market cap of £689.08 million and a PE ratio of 34.11.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

