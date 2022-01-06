Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 3,577 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 42,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,669,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

