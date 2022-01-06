Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.43. Weatherford International shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 19 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

