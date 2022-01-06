Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PB. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of PB opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $93,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

