Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Equal Weight

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $92.95 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.