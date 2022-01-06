Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $45.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

FIBK stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

