Wells Fargo & Company Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $460.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $407.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

