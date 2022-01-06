WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

