Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period.

Shares of HYI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

