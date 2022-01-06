Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
