Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

