Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 5,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.