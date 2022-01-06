Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.83

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 562511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

