Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin bought 11,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.