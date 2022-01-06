Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.29.

WLK opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,177,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

