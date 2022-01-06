WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.64 million.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.