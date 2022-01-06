WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. WH Smith has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.84.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

