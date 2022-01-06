Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

