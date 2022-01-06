Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.05

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 689388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at C$897,918.55. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,710 shares of company stock worth $425,868.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

