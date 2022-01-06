Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.