Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Wienerberger stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.