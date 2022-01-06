Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

COLD stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 36.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

