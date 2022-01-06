Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

