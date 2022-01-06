World Token One Day Volume Reaches $89,306.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $89,306.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

