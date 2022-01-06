Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Purchases 70,064 Shares

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 70,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,382.61 ($72,937.13).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 30,320 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,448.00 ($30,538.13).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 66,593 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,831.75 ($66,066.01).

On Friday, October 8th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 25,000 shares of Wotso Property stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,500.00 ($24,820.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

