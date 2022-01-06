WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FMR LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $78.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.