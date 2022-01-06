Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.98 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $99.98 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $59.62 or 0.00138752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.