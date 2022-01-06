Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $99.98 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $59.62 or 0.00138752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

