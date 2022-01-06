Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $188.97

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.97 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.41). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.43), with a volume of 48,648 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of £150.45 million and a P/E ratio of -12.80.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.