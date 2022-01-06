Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,601,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

