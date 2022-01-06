Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

