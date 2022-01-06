Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XCRT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17.
About Xcelerate
