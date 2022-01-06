Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,223,000 after buying an additional 73,290 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

