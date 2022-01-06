Xponance Inc. Has $919,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

BC opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

