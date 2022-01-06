Xponance Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 13,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,386,966. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

