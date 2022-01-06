Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

