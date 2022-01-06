YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00056909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,083,512 coins and its circulating supply is 12,977,654 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.