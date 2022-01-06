Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 4,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,157,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $818.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

