Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Short Interest Update

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the November 30th total of 158,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $23.47.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 605.00% and a negative return on equity of 147.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.