Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.