Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
