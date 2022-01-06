Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 21,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

