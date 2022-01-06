Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

PLAY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,082. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

