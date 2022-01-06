Zacks: Analysts Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to post sales of $44.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 27,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

