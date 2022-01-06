Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 29,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $196.69 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

