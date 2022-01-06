Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report sales of $48.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 359,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 128,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 3,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.