Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post $522.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.80 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $464.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,055. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

