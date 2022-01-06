Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion

Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report sales of $20.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.39 billion and the highest is $21.35 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $99.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $254.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day moving average is $217.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $792,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

