Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,333. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. FMR LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.