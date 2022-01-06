Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report sales of $18.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.22 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $357.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

